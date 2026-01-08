Ashlee Buzzard's Defense Requests Permanent Gag Order

Ashlee Buzzard's defense is requesting that a permanent gag order be issued in the case, prohibiting law enforcement from publicly discussing or disclosing details of the investigation. (1/7/26) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

ashlee buzzard

Ashlee Buzzard's Defense Requests Permanent Gag Order

Rebekah Baptiste

Police Report: Rebekah Baptiste Told Cops About Abuse Months Before Death

Melodee Buzzard's paternal family members speak

Melodee Buzzard's Paternal Family Members Speak Out

ashlee buzzard in court

Ashlee Buzzard Pleads Not Guilty to Daughter's Murder

Sheriff Bill Brown speaks at press conference

Sheriff: 'Significant Evidence' Shows Ashlee Buzzard Killed Her Missing Daughter

Melodee Buzzard's body found, Ashlee arrested

Ashlee Buzzard Arrested After Melodee Buzzard's Body Found

scott and laci peterson

What Was the Pivotal Evidence Against Scott Peterson?

Maya Hernandez deadlocked

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Trial: Jury Reaches Partial Verdict

Hernandez Closings

Defense: Maya Hernandez Was Negligent, Not Malicious

Stephanie Taconi presents the State's closing argument in Maya Hernandez's trial

State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo 'Trapped in an Inferno'

Maya Hernandez takes the stand in her own defense

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Murder Trial: Maya Hernandez Takes Stand

Maya Hernandez

Witness: Maya Hernandez Was Getting BBL While Child Died In Car

MORE VIDEOS