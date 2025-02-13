Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Jury Recommends Life With Chance Of Parole

After finding Megan Boswell guilty of 19 charges in the death of Evelyn Mae Boswell, the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 51 years. Sentencing is scheduled for May 22. (2/13/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

megan boswell appears in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Jury Recommends Life With Chance Of Parole

Angela Boswell

‘I failed her,’ Megan Boswell’s Mother Pleads for Leniency

defense attorney in court

Megan Boswell's Defense Presents Argument For Parole

Megan Boswell

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

male defense lawyer in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Attorney addresses jury

Prosecution: 'No Proof' Megan Boswell's Ex Was involved

female prosecutor in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Megan Boswell sits in court

Megan Boswell Will Not Testify, Defense Rests

Matrina Schmidt Cross-Examination

Defense Raises Possibility of Baby Evelyn Dying of SIDS

Matrina Schmidt

Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

David Hoover holds up his hand in court

Megan Boswell's Fingerprints on Foil Wrapped Around Evelyn's Head

Text messages on a screen

'She Hates Me': Megan Boswell's Texts About Evelyn

MORE VIDEOS