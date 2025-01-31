TN v. Megan Boswell: Baby Evelyn Murder Trial

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (Court TV/AP) — The East Tennessee mother charged with murdering her 15-month-old daughter is standing trial six years after the child was last seen alive.

Megan Boswell is facing 19 charges in the death of Evelyn Mae Boswell. The toddler, who had not been seen since December 2019, was reported missing in February 2020. Her remains were found weeks later in a shed belonging to Megan’s grandfather.

Megan initially told state investigators that her daughter was with the child’s father, who was stationed with the Army in Louisiana, then later said her mother took Evelyn to a campground in Virginia, but authorities found no sign of the girl there.

Megan was charged with false reporting before being charged with more serious offenses, including felony murder, child abuse, child neglect, and abuse of a corpse. Prosecutors have filed a notice to seek life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for Megan.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 3.

