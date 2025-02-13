State Determined to Ensure Megan Boswell Never Walks Free Again

Prosecutors spoke about their victory in court and reactions to the verdict and sentencing recommendation for Megan Boswell. The mom was found guilty of 19 charges, including murder, related to the death of her toddler daughter, Evelyn. (2/13/25) MORE

State Determined to Ensure Megan Boswell Never Walks Free Again

Megan Boswell's Defense: 'It Was a Fight Worth Fighting'

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Jury Recommends Life With Chance Of Parole

‘I Failed Her:' Megan Boswell’s Mother Pleads for Leniency

Megan Boswell's Defense Presents Argument For Parole

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecution: 'No Proof' Megan Boswell's Ex Was involved

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Megan Boswell Will Not Testify, Defense Rests

Defense Raises Possibility of Baby Evelyn Dying of SIDS

Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

