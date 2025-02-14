Vinnie Politan: Baby Evelyn Boswell Was 'Disposed of Like Trash'

Vinnie took a moment to reflect on judgment day for Megan Boswell, saying: "When the truth comes out, justice is served." The jury found Boswell guilty on all counts, taking the State's words to heart when they said: "Baby Evelyn Mattered." (2/13/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

tall, lanky prosecutor stands next to a much shorter female prosecutor at a press conference.

State Determined to Ensure Megan Boswell Never Walks Free Again

split screen showing evelyn boswell and kelly krapf interviewing defense attorney

Megan Boswell's Defense: 'It Was a Fight Worth Fighting'

megan boswell appears in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Jury Recommends Life With Chance Of Parole

Angela Boswell

‘I Failed Her:' Megan Boswell’s Mother Pleads for Leniency

defense attorney in court

Megan Boswell's Defense Presents Argument For Parole

Megan Boswell

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

male defense lawyer in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Attorney addresses jury

Prosecution: 'No Proof' Megan Boswell's Ex Was involved

female prosecutor in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Megan Boswell sits in court

Megan Boswell Will Not Testify, Defense Rests

Matrina Schmidt Cross-Examination

Defense Raises Possibility of Baby Evelyn Dying of SIDS

Matrina Schmidt

Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

MORE VIDEOS