Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Disturbing exhibits and key players

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (Court TV/AP) — Megan Boswell is facing 20 charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell. The toddler, who had not been seen since December 2019, was reported missing in February 2020. Her remains were found weeks later in a shed belonging to Megan’s grandfather.

Prosecutors told the jury that the defendant murdered her daughter by suffocating her and placing her in a trash can. The defense told the jury that Boswell did not murder her daughter, and her actions weren’t criminal when she hid Evelyn’s remains.

The following exhibits include crime scene photos, courtroom exhibits and key witnesses in Megan Boswell’s trial.

Muddy Creek Property

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brian Fraley Sr., the lead investigator in the case, described the search for Baby Evelyn and finding her remains in Megan’s former playhouse, a brown shed on the Muddy Creek property.

This Sugar Hollow Road trailer was provided by Megan’s dad, Tommy, as a residence (rent-free) for Megan and Evelyn. Megan moved out of Tommy’s place when, as Tommy recounted on the stand, an ongoing disagreement about Megan’s obligation to clean her room “was causing problems between me and her.”

Hand-drawn diagram of Megan Bowell’s property.

The photo shows a white shed and the brown barn/playhouse where Evelyn Boswell’s body was found upside down inside a trashcan.

Close-up of barn/playhouse on Megan Boswell’s property.

Shed containing furniture, trash and some baby-related items on Megan Boswell’s property.

Courtroom Exhibits

Former TBI Agent David Gratz showed the jury items of evidence recovered from the trashcan where Baby Evelyn’s body was found.

The trashcan that Baby Evelyn was located in was introduced in court. The black residue is from the lab in Nashville that was used to identify fingerprints.

Aluminum foil was found inside the trash that was wrapped around Baby Evelyn’s head.

A soiled baby onesie that Baby Evelyn was found in. The chief medical examiner testified that the pink onesie was found unzipped on the toddler.

A stroller was left behind when Megan and Evelyn moved out of the trailer.

A special agent shows a Baby Shark sweatshirt that was submitted into evidence.

Close-up of trashcan containing Evelyn Boswell. The photo is blurred for graphic content.

Photo of Megan Boswell’s kitchen going into the living room.

Bedroom photo from inside Megan Boswell’s trailer.

A baby bottle was found inside a white trash bag in the playhouse.

A soiled child swing was located inside the white shed.

In a Nov. 21, 2019 interview, Megan Boswell identifies photos from her daughter’s memory box.

Key Players

Photo: Evelyn Boswell from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations

Keith Weiss, a news director for WCYB-TV, testifies about an interview he did with Megan Boswell, which took place on Feb. 21, 2020.

Ethan Perry, another ex-boyfriend of Megan’s, testified that he thought he was the father when he found out Megan was pregnant. Perry cooperated with authorities, and it was determined that Perry was NOT Evelyn’s father.

Megan’s father, Tommy Boswell Sr., appeared in one of the interviews. “Don’t get mad at me when I say this, but I don’t think you’re telling the truth,” he said to Megan and implored her to stop her “bullshit lies.”

The exhibit showed a photo of Megan Boswell and Hunter Woods at Ripley’s Aquarium in 2019. They were reportedly there with two other people and not with Evelyn. Hunter Wood was the defendant’s boyfriend. Investigators testified that he cooperated with law enforcement and was eliminated as a suspect.

Sue Whitson babysat Evelyn 3 or 4 times. She’s the sister of Gail, who was Megan’s foster mother for four months. Sue testified that when she babysat Evelyn, she was dirty and smelled like urine and that she would bathe and clean her up. Megan texted Sue that she was in a custody battle with her “baby daddy.”

Megan Boswell’s former friend, Katelyn Carter, recollected going out to eat with Megan Evelyn; she said Evelyn was dirty and that she could smell her from across the table.

Bailey Hawkins testified that she had known Megan Boswell since they were young. She testified that she got a hotel room for Megan on Feb. 22 – 23, 2020.

Erica Stacy, whose son dated Megan, recalled Megan calling Baby Evelyn “mean as sh*t.” Stacy also found it strange that Megan showed up places more frequently without Baby Evelyn.

