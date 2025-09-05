Judge Sentences Megan Boswell: 'No Hesitation When She Killed Daughter'

- Watch Live
Judge James Goodwin sentences Megan Boswell on the remaining charges related to the murder of Evelyn Mae Boswell. The judge called Megan 'A dangerous offender,' adding 'this defendant had no hesitation when she killed her daughter.' (9/5/25) MORE
