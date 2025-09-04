Megan Boswell faces sentencing for murder of baby Evelyn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (Court TV) — An East Tennessee mother convicted of murdering her daughter, who was reported missing and later found dead in a trash can, faces sentencing Friday.

In February, Megan Boswell was found guilty of 19 charges in the death of Evelyn Mae Boswell. That same jury recommended a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 51 years.

The toddler, who had not been seen since December 2019, was reported missing in February 2020. Evelyn’s remains were found weeks later in a shed belonging to Megan’s family.

At trial, prosecutors argued that Megan suffocated Evelyn and tossed her away, literally, with the trash. The defense argued that Evelyn’s death was an accident, and Megan was scared and in denial that Evelyn was dead.