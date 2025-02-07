Touchscreen: Cody Thomas Breaks Down Evidence Against Megan Boswell

Court TV correspondent Cody Thomas uses a touchscreen to break down key evidence in the case against Megan Boswell, who's facing murder charges in the death of her infant daughter, Evelyn Boswell. (2/7/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

