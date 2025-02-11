Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

Forensic Pathologist, Matrina Schmidt, testifies that baby Evelyn Boswell's death was a result of 'homicidal violence,' based on the evidence. She also states that 'positional asphyxiation' was a possible cause of death. (2/11/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Matrina Schmidt Cross-Examination

Defense Raises Possibility of Baby Evelyn Dying of SIDS

Matrina Schmidt

Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

David Hoover holds up his hand in court

Megan Boswell's Fingerprints on Foil Wrapped Around Evelyn's Head

Text messages on a screen

'She Hates Me': Megan Boswell's Texts About Evelyn

detective holds us evelyn boswell's clothes

Day 5 Recap: Jurors Shown Items From Where Baby Evelyn Was Found

Det. Matthew Price

Megan Boswell Police Interview: 'She Told Us Pieces of the Truth'

investigator testifies

Megan Boswell's Defense Asks About 'Tin Foil Hats'

Trashcan in Megan Boswell's case

Jury Sees Trashcan Baby Evelyn Boswell Was Found In

megan boswell apartment application

Day 4 Recap: What Does Megan Boswell's Apartment Application Indicate?

gfx of a black and white photo of a pretty, smiling young woman

Mom Strangles Kids Case: Lindsay Clancy's Husband Breaks His Silence

Ethan Perry

Megan Boswell's Ex Recalls Finding Out Baby Evelyn Was Not His Daughter

Man testifies in court

Witness: Megan Boswell's Ex-Boyfriend Admitted to Mental Hospital

MORE VIDEOS