Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

Forensic Pathologist, Matrina Schmidt, testifies that baby Evelyn Boswell's death was a result of 'homicidal violence,' based on the evidence. She also states that 'positional asphyxiation' was a possible cause of death. (2/11/25) MORE
