Bugs On Body, Leaves In Hair: Detective Recalls Finding Baby's Remains

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
TBI Special Agent Brian Fraley described finding Baby Evelyn's body: He removed a garbage bag and bread bag atop a trashcan, noticed the can was heavy and saw a leg. Fraley recollected the smell of decomposition and spotting rotting flesh. (2/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?