Prosecutor: Megan Boswell Almost Got a Plea Deal

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Sullivan County, Tenn. Deputy DA William Harper spoke to Julie Grant about what was going on behind the scenes at the Baby Evelyn Murder Trial, peeling back the layers of Megan Boswell's lies, and the plea deal she rejected. (2/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?