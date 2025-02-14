Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Premiere Banner

Prosecutor: Megan Boswell Almost Got a Plea Deal

Sullivan County, Tenn. Deputy DA William Harper spoke to Julie Grant about what was going on behind the scenes at the Baby Evelyn Murder Trial, peeling back the layers of Megan Boswell's lies, and the plea deal she rejected. (2/14/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

rachel henry appears in court

Rachel Henry Faces Sentencing for Murder of 3 Children

Splitscreen of a photo of an adorable baby and a professional-looking man in a suit.

Prosecutor: Megan Boswell Almost Got a Plea Deal

tall, lanky prosecutor stands next to a much shorter female prosecutor at a press conference.

State Determined to Ensure Megan Boswell Never Walks Free Again

split screen showing evelyn boswell and kelly krapf interviewing defense attorney

Megan Boswell's Defense: 'It Was a Fight Worth Fighting'

megan boswell appears in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Jury Recommends Life With Chance Of Parole

Angela Boswell

‘I Failed Her:' Megan Boswell’s Mother Pleads for Leniency

defense attorney in court

Megan Boswell's Defense Presents Argument For Parole

Megan Boswell

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

male defense lawyer in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Attorney addresses jury

Prosecution: 'No Proof' Megan Boswell's Ex Was involved

female prosecutor in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Megan Boswell sits in court

Megan Boswell Will Not Testify, Defense Rests

MORE VIDEOS