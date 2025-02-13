Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Will There Be Too Much Doubt To Convict?

With unanswered questions, Vinnie wonders if the jury will have too many doubts to convict Megan Boswell. It happened with Casey Anthony. In both cases, moms lied and delayed reporting their baby girls missing, hindering the investigation. (2/12/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

male defense lawyer in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Attorney addresses jury

Prosecution: 'No Proof' Megan Boswell's Ex Was involved

female prosecutor in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Megan Boswell sits in court

Megan Boswell Will Not Testify, Defense Rests

Matrina Schmidt Cross-Examination

Defense Raises Possibility of Baby Evelyn Dying of SIDS

Matrina Schmidt

Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

David Hoover holds up his hand in court

Megan Boswell's Fingerprints on Foil Wrapped Around Evelyn's Head

Text messages on a screen

'She Hates Me': Megan Boswell's Texts About Evelyn

detective holds us evelyn boswell's clothes

Day 5 Recap: Jurors Shown Items From Where Baby Evelyn Was Found

Det. Matthew Price

Megan Boswell Police Interview: 'She Told Us Pieces of the Truth'

investigator testifies

Megan Boswell's Defense Asks About 'Tin Foil Hats'

Trashcan in Megan Boswell's case

Jury Sees Trashcan Baby Evelyn Boswell Was Found In

MORE VIDEOS