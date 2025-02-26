Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jurors heard testimony from the victims' aunt and cousin who testified about being at the birthday dinner attended by Shirley Bass on the evening her children were allegedly shot by Jermaine Bass. (2/26/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?