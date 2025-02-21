FL v. Jermaine Bass: Bedtime Murder Trial

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — Jermaine Lavanda Bass Jr. is standing trial on charges he shot his two children, killing one of them.

Bass, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse for the shooting that killed his daughter, 5-year-old Jaylah Bass, and injured his son, 8-year-old Jermaine Bass III.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that after arriving at the Bass’ home, they found Jermaine Jr. holding his son, bleeding, in his lap. When deputies went upstairs, they found Jaylah lying on top of a bunk bed. Court documents reveal that Jaylah was shot multiple times in the head, while her brother had a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and a wound to his right pinky finger. Deputies noted that he was “observed to have apparent brain matter visible from his left ear.”

At the scene, Jermaine told officers that the gun “went off” as he was “trying to take the magazine out.” When detectives interviewed the children’s mother and Jermaine’s wife, Shirley, she said that she had been in the bathroom when she heard three gunshots before running out of the house for help.

Initially, prosecutors said they intended to seek the death penalty but changed course and withdrew their petition for the death penalty one month before trial.