Verdict Reached in Bedtime Murder Trial

After a little less than seven hours of deliberations, the jury has returned with a verdict in Jermaine Bass' trial. Bass is accused of shooting his 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son in the head, killing his daughter. (2/27/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Jermaine Bass Verdict

detective testifies

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Blonde, middle-aged female attorney delivers an animated argument.

Bedtime Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

State Attorney John Terry

Bedtime Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

young male defendant wears glasses

State: Look Where the Bullet Holes Are Located on Jaylah Bass' Head

jermaine bass day 2

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

bloody bedsheets on bunk bed

Bloody Sheets, Bullet Holes Seen in Photos From Inside Bass' Home

Photo of Jaylah Bass

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Jermaine Bass Bodycam

Jermaine Bass Shooting Bodycam Footage: 'Just Help My Child'

Jermaine Bass

Jermaine Bass' Wife's Frantic 911 Call Played in Court

Jermaine Bass sits in court

Defense: Jermaine Bass 'Didn't Shoot His Children'

Jermaine Bass sits in court

'This Was No Accident': Prosecution Lays Out Case Against Jermaine Bass

