Verdict Reached in Bedtime Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
After a little less than seven hours of deliberations, the jury has returned with a verdict in Jermaine Bass' trial. Bass is accused of shooting his 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son in the head, killing his daughter. (2/27/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?