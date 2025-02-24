Jermaine Bass Shooting Bodycam Footage: 'Just Help My Child'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Deputy Scott Rammey's bodycam footage from the night of the shooting shows Jermaine Bass holding his child saying, 'Just help my child.' Bass allegedly shot his 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son in the head, killing his daughter. (2/24/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?