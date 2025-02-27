Bedtime Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Defendant Jermaine Bass' attorney argued that not only is the jury walking away from this case with more questions than answers, but the State has not removed the presumption of evidence completely. (2/26/25) MORE

Blonde, middle-aged female attorney delivers an animated argument.

Bedtime Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

State Attorney John Terry

Bedtime Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

young male defendant wears glasses

State: Look Where the Bullet Holes Are Located on Jaylah Bass' Head

jermaine bass day 2

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

bloody bedsheets on bunk bed

Bloody Sheets, Bullet Holes Seen in Photos From Inside Bass' Home

Photo of Jaylah Bass

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Jermaine Bass Bodycam

Jermaine Bass Shooting Bodycam Footage: 'Just Help My Child'

Jermaine Bass

Jermaine Bass' Wife's Frantic 911 Call Played in Court

Jermaine Bass sits in court

Defense: Jermaine Bass 'Didn't Shoot His Children'

Jermaine Bass sits in court

'This Was No Accident': Prosecution Lays Out Case Against Jermaine Bass

