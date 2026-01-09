Bodycam: Kevin West Says Wife Had No Health History of Concern

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The jury sees Kevin West's interview with Det. Dean Telecsan two weeks after the death of his wife, Marcy West. Kevin tells authorities Marcy had no health history of concern. (1/8/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?