amber halford watch now

Bodycam of Officer Who Responded to Stranger Home Invasion Murder

The court sees bodycam footage of Officer Matthew Brown who responded to the crime scene. Matthew Lanz faces multiple charges, including two counts of malice murder in the deaths of Justin and Amber Hicks. (11/17/25) MORE

Burglary, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Bodycam footage of Officer Matthew Brown

Bodycam of Officer Who Responded to Stranger Home Invasion Murder

Matthew Lanz's trial

Victim's Father Testifies, Court Hears 911 Call in Matthew Lanz's Trial

ian mitcham prosecutor

Sins of the Brother Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

ian mitcham in court

Sins of the Brother Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

suspect falling from ceiling into police arms

Barricaded Suspect Falls Through Ceiling

Person in scary clown mask

Halloween Masks Used in Terrifying Home Invasion Attempt

Dozens of robbers ambushed a jewelry store in the San Francisco Bay Area armed with guns, pickaxes and crowbars.

Dozens of Suspects Rob Bay Area Jewelry Store in Shocking Video

Natalia Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds at sentencing hearing.

Pair Who Tossed Man Off Bridge Each Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Beyonce performing

Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen From Parked Car

4 yearbook style photos of college aged kids

Victim's Family 'Furious' with State, Calls Kohberger News 'Unexpected'

Bryan Kohberger Accepts Plea Deal

glamorous woman in some kind of red carpet situation

Kim Kardashian Will Testify at Armed Jewel Heist Trial in Paris

MORE VIDEOS