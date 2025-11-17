GA v. Matthew Lanz: Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A Georgia man is standing trial after a firefighter and his wife were murdered in their new home.

Matthew Lanz is facing multiple charges, including two counts of malice murder in the deaths of Justin Hicks and Amber Hicks, both 31. Prosecutors claim Lanz broke into the home on Nov. 17, 2021, and shot the couple. Their bodies were found the next day. Lanz is also facing a charge of cruelty to children for leaving the couple’s 2-year-old son in the home alone for hours after the murders. Authorities said the child was unharmed in the incident.

Lanz was arrested on Nov. 19 after he allegedly broke into a home in nearby Fulton County and stabbed a police officer who responded to the call. Lanz was shot by other responding officers during the incident, for which he will be tried separately.

Lanz’s case has been delayed multiple times after he was ruled incompetent to stand trial. Following a hearing in October where a forensic psychologist testified that he suffered from schizophrenia, a judge ruled him competent, reported WSB-TV.

Lanz’s case has also garnered national attention due to his brother’s criminal history. Austin Lanz was identified as the man who fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer and shot himself with the officer’s gun in August 2021, according to the Associated Press. Months before, Austin was arrested for breaking into the home that shared a fence with his – the same house that was sold to the Hicks family before their murders.

Matthew has opted for a bench trial, which means a judge will decide his fate instead of a jury.

TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 11/17/25

State’s opening statement delivered by Jared Horowitz: Justin and Amber Hicks purchased their dream home on Sept. 5, 2021, just days after their son’s second birthday 73 days later, the couple was murdered in their home Surveillance video shows Lanz arrive at his parents’ home, which shares a property line with the Hicks’ home, on Nov. 17 at 7:09 pm Lanz is seen walking around the Hicks property multiple times between 9:31-9:55 pm Lanz is seen leaving the scene at 10:10pm The couple’s 2-year-old son was found the next morning, covered in blood, wet, with a dirty diaper, trying to cuddle with his deceased parents on the couch Lanz’s cell phone was in airplane mode from 10:16 pm to 12:43 am The next day, Lanz’s mother found him sleeping at 2 pm with a firearm; his father took the gun Ballistics matched 9mm casings found at the scene to Lanz’s ZEV OZ-9mm pistol November 19, 2021 – Lanz was involved in a burglary in Sandy Springs, where he stabbed a police officer and was shot twice

The defense asked the judge to deliver a fair judgment, citing the state has the burden of proving the case beyond all reasonable doubt

Timothy Hicks, father of victim Justin Hicks: Amber’s workplace called Timothy when she didn’t show up for work. Justin, a Cherokee County firefighter, was off work the day of the murders. Timothy and his wife drove to the house and found a broken back window, immediately knew the couple wasn’t okay and had his daughter call 911 An officer brought the 2-year-old child out of the home, describing him as unresponsive, “like a sack of potatoes,” he was wearing blood-soaked pajamas and clutching Justin’s glasses WATCH: Victim’s Father Testifies, Court Hears 911 Call in Matthew Lanz’s Trial

Ofc. Matthew Brown – Responding officer: Responded to welfare check/missing person call at Verbena Drive at 9:43 am Found family members at the home who directed him to check the perimeter Observed broken glass from sunroom at back door Heard dog barking loudly and small child’s voice when moving blinds Saw small child, identified as Jacob, peering around corner, Amber sitting on couch, and Justin on floor with toy on his leg Found Jacob covered in blood with heavily soiled diaper Picked up Jacob and gave him to relative All doors (front and two back doors) were locked; entry made through broken window WATCH: Bodycam of Officer Who Responded to Stranger Home Invasion Murder

Sgt. Mark Gasque – Crime Scene Supervisor: Crime Scene Supervisor for homicide unit in November 2021 Documented extensive crime scene with photos Discovered Justin and Amber Hicks deceased – Amber on couch, Justin on floor Located projectiles near Amber’s hip and in living room floor Found shell casings under trampoline and behind dog bed Observed fresh damage to baseboard and friction marks on floor Found Justin’s cell phone on top of baby gate in playroom Crime scene processing continued until after midnight the following day Home appeared orderly with toys moved into room where victims were found Playroom had Christmas tree with lights on and broken window with glass shards

Cobb County Police Detective Executed search warrant at Lanz residence after the defendant was in custody. Scott and Theresa Lanz (the defendant’s parents) were cooperative during the search. Scott Lanz told police he took a gun from his son and put it in a sports jacket in the upstairs closet. Scott said he went to Athens to ask his son if he was involved, and he denied involvement. Defendant was supposed to come home Tuesday night but never showed up. Found ZEV OZ 9mm pistol in sports jacket pocket in upstairs closet. Found gun safe in master bedroom with three handguns, knives and a suppressor. No Sig Sauer 9mm ammunition was found in the home. Lanz’s parents were forthcoming about gun locations.

Dr. Zuhha Ashraf, Medical Examiner Performed an independent medical review of autopsies for Timothy and Amber Hicks. Timothy Hicks had three gunshot wounds. Gunshot wound 1: Right temporal scalp (head), immediately lethal, bullet traversed right to left and downward. Gunshot wound 2: Right upper arm, potentially lethal, could cause blood loss. Gonshot wound 3: Right abdomen near ribs, less potentially lethal. Identified a linear abrasion that could have been caused by a shard of glass. Amber Hicks had three gunshot wounds. Gunshot wound 1: Left lower cheek, lethal: hit the carotid artery and the spinal cord. Gunshot wound 2: Right forearm, less likely lethal, entry and exit wounds. Gunshot wound 3: Right thigh, less likely to be lethal. Noted a large abrasion on the abdomen. Combined total of at least 5, possibly six gunshot wounds between both victims. The shooter was likely positioned on the right side of the victims. Forearm wound likely occurred first for Amber; the head shots were final and incapacitating wounds. Cause of death: gunshot wounds, manner of death: homicide.



