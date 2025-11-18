Defendant Matthew Lanz's Dad: 'If the Bullet Matches, He's Done It'

- Watch Live
The court sees interrogation video of defendant Matthew Lanz's parents after his arrest. Lanz's father Scott Lanz tells police 'If the bullet matches, he's done it.' Lanz is accused of murdering Justin and Amber Hicks in their home. (11/18/25) MORE
