IWAK S3 Finale Banner

Destruction, Doubt, and Double Murder: Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial | On The Record

In this episode, Cody Thomas breaks down the chilling murder trial of Matthew Scott Lanz — the 22-year-old accused of breaking into the Hicks family’s dream home and murdering childhood sweethearts Justin and Amber Hicks. MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Zachary Adams' former defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson

Zach Adams' Former Attorney: 'Felt Overwhelmed, Dealt With Hostile Judge'

Ana Kepner's grandparents speak

Stepbrother Suspect in Carnival Cruise Murder; Grandparents Speak

Victoria Cox in court

Victoria Cox Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping, Murdering 4-Year-Old Girl

Alex Stone's 911 call

Gut-Wrenching 911 Call from Victim's Boyfriend After Finding Her Body

No death penalty in Jared Bridegan murder

Prosecutors Withdraw Death Penalty in Microsoft Exec’s Murder-for-Hire

Benjamin Delgadillo

The Code Killer

Authorities have revealed Anna Kepner's cause of death

Cruise Ship Death: Anna Kepner's Cause of Death Revealed

Matthew Lanz victim impact statements

Stranger Home Invasion Murder: Emotional Impact Statements Read in Court

Benjamin Delgadillo

Sneak Peek: David Scott Confronts Gang Killer In Season Finale

Matthew Lanz sentenced

Judge Sentences Convicted Killer Matthew Lanz for Double Murder

Darry Walker's closings

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Darryl Walker verdict

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

MORE VIDEOS