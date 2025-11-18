Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Key Moments from Day 1

On day 1 in the bench trial of Matthew Lanz, a judge heard opening statements and saw bodycam footage from responding officers. Lanz is accused of murdering a Georgia couple in their home. (11/17/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Matthew Lanz's car ID'd

Video Shows Movement on Victims' Property, Matthew Lanz's Car ID'd

Lindsay Clancy appears virtually at a hearing

Judge Denies Motion to Move Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial

Brian Walshe: I am here to plead guilty

Brian Walshe: 'I Am Here to Plead Guilty'

Curt Andersen

Indiana Homeowner Charged After Allegedly Killing Cleaning Lady

Brian Walshe jury selection

Jury Selection To Begin in Brian Walshe's Murder Trial

matthew lanz day 1

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Key Moments from Day 1

Bodycam footage of Officer Matthew Brown

Bodycam of Officer Who Responded to Stranger Home Invasion Murder

Matthew Lanz's trial

Victim's Father Testifies, Court Hears 911 Call in Matthew Lanz's Trial

Austin Drummond pleads not guilty

Austin Drummond Pleads Not Guilty to Quadruple Murder

Darin Thrailkill verdict

Father Figure Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Luke Truesdell verdict

Metal Pipe Massacre Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Afeni Muhammad arrested after stabbing Jennifer Harris

Bodycam Video of Arrest in Fatal Fast Food Stabbing Case

MORE VIDEOS