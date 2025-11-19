Defendant's Police Interview After Murders: 'I Feel (God) Will Forgive Me'

Defendant Matthew Lanz's police interview after the murders of Justin and Amber Hicks is played in court. Lanz is facing multiple charges, including two counts of malice murder in connection to their deaths. (11/19/25) MORE

Defendant Matthew Lanz is interrogated by police

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Defendant Interrogated by Police

in-car surveillance footage of Matthew Lanz

Defendant in Patrol Car: 'I Feel Terrible... Was the Lady Pregnant?'

Opening statements are presented in Matthew Lanz's murder trial

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Defendant Matthew Lanz's police interview

Defendant's Police Interview After Murders: 'I Feel (God) Will Forgive Me'

Blanca Simpson - Murdaugh family housekeeper

Murdaugh Family Housekeeper Opens Up About Murders

kouri richins denied bail

Kouri Richins Denied Bond While Awaiting Trial

lanz day 2

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Key Moments from Day 2

john skelton mugshot

John Skelton Arraigned in Murder of 3 Missing Sons

Darin Thrailkill is sentenced

Darin Thrailkill Sentenced for Strangling Girlfriend's Son

Matthew Lanz's parents interrogation

Defendant Matthew Lanz's Dad: 'If the Bullet Matches, He's Done It'

Matthew Lanz's car ID'd

Video Shows Movement on Victims' Property, Matthew Lanz's Car ID'd

Lindsay Clancy appears virtually at a hearing

Judge Denies Motion to Move Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial

