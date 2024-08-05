Chad Doerman Sentenced to Life Without Parole

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Ted Rowlands hosts this episode of Closing Arguments and summarizes the plea hearing for Chad Doerman. Doerman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to executing his three young sons. (8/2/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?