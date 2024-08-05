Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Chad Doerman Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Ted Rowlands hosts this episode of Closing Arguments and summarizes the plea hearing for Chad Doerman. Doerman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to executing his three young sons. (8/2/24)    MORE

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Sarah Boone Files Hand-Written Motion for Funding

Victim of Online Predator Speaks to Court TV

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Bond Companies Ordered to Answer Questions in Court

Michael Ricci Jr., Son of Defendant and Victim, on Cross-Examination

Doug Benefield's Daughter Reacts to Verdict

WI v. Nicolae Miu: Sentencing Hearing

