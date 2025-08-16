Charges Upgraded for Ex-Pediatrician Charged in Death of Daughter, 4

- Watch Live
Charges were upgraded to second-degree murder for Okla. ex-pediatrician Neha Gupta, who's accused of killing her daughter, 4, in Fla. Prosecutors say charges were upgraded because it's a non-bondable offense. Gupta pleaded not guilty. (8/15/25) MORE
