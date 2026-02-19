Colt Gray's Father Charged in School Shooting

- Watch Live
Colin Gray has pleaded not guilty to 29 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 4 mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder. MORE
