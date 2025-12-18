Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Trial: Jury Reaches Partial Verdict

The jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on murder charges for Maya Hernandez. Hernandez faced murder and child cruelty charges for leaving her two young children in a car unattended while she went to a spa appointment. (12/18/25) MORE

Maya Hernandez deadlocked

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Trial: Jury Reaches Partial Verdict

Hernandez Closings

Defense: Maya Hernandez Was Negligent, Not Malicious

Stephanie Taconi presents the State's closing argument in Maya Hernandez's trial

State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo 'Trapped in an Inferno'

Maya Hernandez takes the stand in her own defense

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Murder Trial: Maya Hernandez Takes Stand

Maya Hernandez

Witness: Maya Hernandez Was Getting BBL While Child Died In Car

Maya Hernandez

Lip Filler Child Killer Case: Murder or Manslaughter?

Maya Hernandez in court

Defense: Maya Hernandez Made A 'Terrible, Awful Mistake'

Prosecutor stands at podium

Prosecution: Maya Hernandez's Child 'Burned From The Inside Out'

