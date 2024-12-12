'Cult Leader,' Victim's Father Says Chloe Driver 'Wasn't A Victim'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
"Cult leader" Benyamin Ben-Michaeil, who identified himself as the biological father of victim Hannah Driver, said Chloe Driver "wasn't a victim" and she "had the most power in the group" while delivering his impact statement. (12/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?