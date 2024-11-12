GA v. Chloe Driver: Cult Baby Murder Trial

CANTON, Ga. (Court TV) — A Tennessee woman is standing trial in Georgia for the stabbing death of her 13-month-old daughter.

Chloe Driver, 24, is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, in the Dec. 2020 death of her daughter, Hannah. While responding to a 911 call, police discovered Chloe and Hannah in a bedroom, both suffering from stab wounds, reported the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News. An indictment accuses Chloe of stabbing Hannah in the neck multiple times with a knife.

Chloe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, stating in court documents, “the defendant was in the midst of a psychotic episode that included paranoia, delusional beliefs, hallucinations and disordered thinking.” According to her defense, Chloe was “living a nomadic lifestyle.” The defense said several witnesses could account for her “mental health issues and subsequent deterioration” in the weeks leading up to Hannah’s death.

In opening statements, prosecutors said Driver was one of three women married to Benyamin Ben-Michaeil (AKA Brian Joyce), who lived a nomadic and religious, polygamist lifestyle. Driver’s defense said those beliefs, coupled with mental illness, led Driver to psychosis that resulted in the death of her daughter.

Chloe is standing trial on charges of murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

DAILY TRIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Day 1 – 11/12/24