Dr.: Driver Was a Paranoid, Delusional Polygamist Who Rejected Medicine

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Dr. McLendon Garrett, a forensic psychologist, detailed Chloe Driver's unstable family background, self-harm, and polygamist living situation. She said the defendant was paranoid, delusional, and refused to take prescription medication. (11/15/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?