Chloe Driver: 'How Long Will My Prison Sentence Be for Killing Her?'

Jurors saw detective's hospital interview of defendant Chloe Driver which took place after Driver stabbed Hannah. The detective told Driver she was merely there to collect evidence couldn't answer that because she's neither judge nor jury. (11/14/24) MORE

‘Blood Everywhere’: Witness Recalls Fatal Stabbing of Hannah Driver

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Witness Recalls 'Episode' Defendant Experienced

Chloe Driver’s Friend Testifies About Unconventional Lifestyle

Defense Attorney Details Chloe Driver's Alleged Mental Health Crisis

Prosecutor: Chloe Driver 'Understood the Wrongfulness of Her Actions'

Mom Stabs Daughter Murder Trial: Woman Allegedly Killed Her 1-Year-Old

Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks to Represent Herself at Arizona Trial

Katrina Baur Pleads Not Guilty In Connection To Elijah Vue's Death

'It Was a Shock': Leilani Simon's Defense Attorney Talks About Verdict

Leilani Simon Emotional After Guilty Verdict in Son's Murder Trial

Verdict: Toddler in Landfill Murder Trial

Toddler in Landfill Murder Trial: Prosecution’s Rebuttal Closing

