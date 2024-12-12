Chloe Driver Tells Judge 'I Accept My Punishment With Peace'

Chloe Driver, who was found guilty but mentally ill in her daughter's stabbing death, addressed the judge before she was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. (12/12/24) MORE

Cult Crimes, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

chloe driver appears in court

benyamin testifies

'Cult Leader,' Victim's Father Says Chloe Driver 'Wasn't A Victim'

Young female defendant looks nervous as verdict is read. Splitscreen with judge who listens too.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Blonde female attorney delivers a powerful argument.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

Curly-headed, bespectacled female attorney lays down the law.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Blonde female attorney delivers a riveting argument in court.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Grey-haired, middle-aged female doctor on the witness stand.

Dr.: Driver Was a Paranoid, Delusional Polygamist Who Rejected Medicine

Female investigator testifies as female defendant looks on.

Chloe Driver's Web Searches Include 'How to Snap a Neck'

Defendant is interviewed by a detective from hospital bed.

Chloe Driver: 'How Long Will My Prison Sentence Be for Killing Her?'

bearded man in prison jumper testifies as young female defendant looks on

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Witness Recalls 'Episode' Defendant Experienced

wide shot view of the inside of a courtroom.

Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks to Represent Herself at Arizona Trial

Lori Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell Will Not Represent Herself in Arizona Trial

