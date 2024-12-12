Chloe Driver Tells Judge 'I Accept My Punishment With Peace'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Chloe Driver, who was found guilty but mentally ill in her daughter's stabbing death, addressed the judge before she was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. (12/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?