Chloe Driver's Web Searches Include 'How to Snap a Neck'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Investigator DeAnna Jarrett testified that Chloe Driver's searches included: "How to snap a neck," “killing somebody to save them,” "12 tribes and single woman with baby," "can God forgive me for being married to a married man," and more. (11/14/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?