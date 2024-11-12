Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Prosecutor: Chloe Driver 'Understood the Wrongfulness of Her Actions'

Cherokee County, Georgia Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper delivers the State's open in the case against Chloe Driver, who is accused in the stabbing death of her 13-month-old daughter, Hannah. (11/12/24) MORE

folder icon Child Abuse, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon

