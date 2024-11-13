Cult Baby Murder Trial: Witness Recalls 'Episode' Defendant Experienced

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Chloe Driver's friend, Jason Spillars, described what he says was a psychotic episode the defendant experienced. Spillars called it a "turning point" for Driver. Spillars thinks it impacted her psyche and led to baby Hannah's death. (11/13/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?