Cult Baby Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

In her rebuttal closing, prosecutor Katie Gropper told the jury that being a domestic violence victim doesn't give defendant Chloe Driver the right to get away with the murder of her daughter, baby Hannah. (11/19/24) MORE

Young female defendant listens in court as a witness testifies.

Doctor: Driver Thought She Passed Pain and Sin to Baby via Breast Milk

Chloe Driver's Mom's Testimony

Chloe Driver's Mother Says Daughter was ‘Drained and Dead Inside’

side by side of female defendant and female psychologist

Psychologist Testifies Chloe Driver Had Severe Psychotic Delusions

Witness Describes Getting Punched While Trying to Help Chloe Driver

Chloe Driver and her Daughter Hannah Driver

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Key Witnesses Testify for the Defense

Young woman sits at defense table looking skeptical.

Dr.: Driver Killed Her Baby After Someone Threw a Dirty Shirt at Her

Grey-haired, middle-aged female doctor on the witness stand.

Dr.: Driver Was a Paranoid, Delusional Polygamist Who Rejected Medicine

side by side of male witness and female defendant

‘Blood Everywhere’: Witness Recalls Fatal Stabbing of Hannah Driver

bearded man in prison jumper testifies as young female defendant looks on

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Witness Recalls 'Episode' Defendant Experienced

side by side male testifying and female defendant

Chloe Driver’s Friend Testifies About Unconventional Lifestyle

