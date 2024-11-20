Cult Baby Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In her rebuttal closing, prosecutor Katie Gropper told the jury that being a domestic violence victim doesn't give defendant Chloe Driver the right to get away with the murder of her daughter, baby Hannah. (11/19/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?