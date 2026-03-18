Defendant Judy Church Is 'A Bit of a Fool, She's Not a Murderer': Defense

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Stanley Norkunas presents the defense's opening statement, saying that Judy Church is a lot of things, "a daughter, sister, a mom, teacher, ex-wife, girlfriend, a bit of a fool, she's not a murderer." (3/18/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?