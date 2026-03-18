Defendant Judy Church Is 'A Bit of a Fool, She's Not a Murderer': Defense

Stanley Norkunas presents the defense's opening statement, saying that Judy Church is a lot of things, "a daughter, sister, a mom, teacher, ex-wife, girlfriend, a bit of a fool, she's not a murderer." (3/18/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Judy Church trial

Accused Killer Girlfriend's 911 Call: 'My Boyfriend Must Have Ingested Something'

Defendant Judy Church Is 'A Bit of a Fool, She's Not a Murderer': Defense

Judy Church

Alleged Killer Girlfriend Said 'If He Ever Cheats, I'll Poison Him': Commonwealth

Kouri Richins verdict

Grief Author Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Ranae Randall

Defendant Texted Mom About Alleged Insulin Murder Victim: 'I Think She’s Going to Pass'

Meggan Sundwall trial

Alleged Insulin Murder Victim’s Breathing Sounded Like ‘Death Rattle’: Defendant’s Dad

Meggan Sundwall, Kacee Terry

Woman’s Death ‘Undetermined’ in Alleged Insulin Case: Medical Examiner

Kacee Terry's uncle Mark Farnsworth

Murder Victim Who Allegedly Faked Cancer Stole From Grandparents: Uncle

Meggan Sundwall

Meggan Sundwall's DNA Was Excluded From Syringes: Defense

Meggan Sundwall

Meggan Sundwall Asked Kacee Terry 'What Do You Have To Live For?': State

Dale Warner verdict

Hidden Murder of Dee Warner: Watch the Verdict!

Kouri Richins Day 9

UT v. Kouri Richins: Key Moments from Day 8

MORE VIDEOS