Did Tim Ferriter Fake Job Offer Letters?

Tim Ferriter, who was convicted of aggravated child abuse for locking his son in an 8X8 box, is trying to get out on bond pending an appeal. However, he filed a false document with the court regarding an alleged job offer. (12/2/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

GFX quote from Mazda saying they never offered Tim Ferriter a job.

Did Tim Ferriter Fake Job Offer Letters?

GFX of Mazda announcing that Tim Ferriter's job offer was fake.

Tim Ferriter's Attorney Tells Court TV They Thought Job Offer Was Real

Tim Ferriter sits in court

Mazda Dealership Says Tim Ferriter's Job Offer is Fake

Prya Murad

Timothy Ferriter's Attorney Talks to Court TV After Sentencing

Tim Ferriter listens to sentencing

Tim Ferriter Sentenced For Locking Son in 8x8 Box

Tim Ferriter listens to his son's victim impact statement

Victim Tells Timothy Ferriter at Sentencing: 'I'm Still Your Son'

Tim Ferriter addresses the court during sentencing

'I Have Failed': Tim Ferriter Addresses Court During Sentencing

Ferriter GFX guilty.

Boy in a Box Trial: Tim Ferriter Faces Sentencing

Maya Kowalski on the stand

Maya Kowalski Addresses Seemingly Pain-Free Photos Shown by Defense

Dr. Randell Alexander

Dr. Sally Smith’s Boss Says She 'Gave Advice,' Not Orders

Sally Smith (left) Susan Constantine (right)

Likable or Not? Body Language Experts Discuss Dr. Sally Smith

Sally Smith during proffer

What Dr. Sally Smith Said When Jury Wasn’t There

MORE VIDEOS