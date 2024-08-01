Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

- Watch Live
Christopher Gregor to be sentenced for the death of his son, Corey Micciolo. A jury found Gregor guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the death of Micciolo, who prosecutors argued died from injuries sustained from chronic abuse. (8/1/24) MORE
