Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Murder of Madeline Soto: Medical Examiner Determines Cause of Death

The Orange County Medical Examiner says that Madeline Soto died by strangulation. Stephan Sterns was charged with sexual abuse of a minor days after his girlfriend's daughter, Madeline Soto, was found murdered on March 1. (8/27/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Madeline Soto Death

Murder of Madeline Soto: Medical Examiner Determines Cause of Death

Photo of a cheerleader

Parents Charged After Allegedly Treating Child's Injuries with Smoothies

woman appears in court

Ex-Pageant Queen Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Boyfriend's Toddler

mugshot woman and man

Julie Grant: ‘How Could a Parent Laugh at Their Child’s Abuse?’

Elijah Vue, Mother in orange jumpsuit, boyfriend of Elijah's mother, Guest

'She Knows What Happened:' Elijah Vue's Father Wants Answers

Man standing over child on treadmill

'Treadmill Abuse Trial' Defense Speaks About Gregor's Appeal

Booking photo of man with mustache and little girl

Father Charged with First-Degree Murder in Hot Car Death

Katrina Baur mugshot.

Katrina Baur's Lawyer Motions to Withdraw From Case

mugshot of woman with quote from lawyer

Misty Roberts' Attorney Says She's Innocent

A woman holds her hand to her face while reading a letter in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Emotional Victim Impact Statements

Christopher Gregor stands in court

Gregor Remembers Son at Sentencing: 'I Loved Him and I Still Do'

Christopher Gregor with his son.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

MORE VIDEOS