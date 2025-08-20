DNA Evidence Shows Travis Decker is Sole Suspect in Daughters' Murders

Evidence collected from the crime scene and the three victims contains Travis Decker's DNA, making him the sole suspect in the murders of his three daughters: Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia. (8/20/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

photo of three young sisters

DNA Evidence Shows Travis Decker is Sole Suspect in Daughters' Murders

Felicia Gross in court with her attorney

Mother and Stepfather Indicted in Death of 10-Year-Old Jayden Spicer

Lori Daybell is all smiles as she gets into a police cruiser

This May Be the Last Video You Ever See of Lori Daybell

Christopher Scholtes in court

Father In Hot Car Death Case Wants A New Plea Deal

mugshot of ex pediatrician Neha Gupta

Charges Upgraded for Ex-Pediatrician Charged in Death of Daughter, 4

photo of 2 laughing little girls next to an image of a police report

911 Call Released in Case of Tortured, Murdered Girl Rebekah Baptiste

photo of Jayden Spicer

Mother Charged After Missing KY Child Found Buried

smiling little girl named Nia

DA Seeks Death Penalty for Florida Mom Accused of Stomping Girl to Death

splitscreen: blonde little girl/quad of talking heads

10-Year-Old Rebekah Baptiste Allegedly Tortured and Abused

splitscreen: judge/inmate joining hearing via Zoom

Judge in Brian Walshe Case Reveals Conflict of Interest

Chelsea Duperon speaks to court

Tearful Chelsea Duperon Speaks At Sentencing For Daughter's Murder

bodycam of US Marshals in tactical gear raiding a home

Pediatrician Accused of Murdering Daughter: Bodycam Arrest Video Released

MORE VIDEOS