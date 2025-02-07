Emotions Run High At Baby Evelyn Murder Trial

Is the prosecution proving its case against Megan Boswell, and what will the defense need to do to overcome the evidence? Plus, Taylor Schabusiness returns to court on charges she attacked prison staff. (2/7/25) MORE

Ethan Perry

Megan Boswell's Ex Recalls Finding Out Baby Evelyn Was Not His Daughter

Man testifies in court

Witness: Megan Boswell's Ex-Boyfriend Admitted to Mental Hospital

Cody Thomas breaks down case evidence

Touchscreen: Cody Thomas Breaks Down Evidence Against Megan Boswell

Sue Whitman testifies in court

Baby Evelyn's Babysitter: 'Never Seen A Diaper Rash Look That Bad'

Katelyn Carter testifies

Megan Boswell's Friend Describes Baby Evelyn: 'She Was Dirty'

still from video showing toddler dancing

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Bailey Hawkins testifies in court

Megan Boswell's Friend Breaks Down on Stand Recalling Baby Evelyn

Older, raven-haired woman testifies while a photo os a baby girl is displayed on the monitor

Pediatrician: Baby Evelyn Never Showed Up For Her 12-Month Checkup

female inmate photo

Judge Belvin Perry Compares Megan Boswell and Casey Anthony's Cases

court display evidence photo of a trash can

Bugs On Body, Leaves In Hair: Detective Recalls Finding Baby's Remains

megan boswell talks to police

Exhibit: Police Question Megan Boswell During Search For Baby Evelyn

photo of playhouse with trash inside

Photos Show Shed Where Evelyn Boswell's Remains Were Found in Trash

