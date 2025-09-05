Felicia Gross & Joshua Gross Plead Not Guilty in Death of Jayden Spicer

Attorneys for Felicia Gross and Joshua Gross, charged in the death of Jayden Spicer, entered not guilty pleas and waived a formal reading of charges at their arraignment Friday. (9/5/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Felicia Gross & Joshua Gross Plead Not Guilty in Death of Jayden Spicer

Megan Boswell, Convicted of Killing Baby Evelyn, Faces Sentencing

Baby Emmanuel Haro's Parents Plead Not Guilty to Murder Charges

Missing Baby Emmanuel's Father, Jake Haro Speaks From Behind Bars

Emmanuel Haro Presser: 7-Month-Old 'Severely Abused Over Period of Time'

Why Baby Emmanuel’s Parents Couldn't Be Arraigned

Jake and Rebecca Haro Officially Charged With Emmanuel Haro's Murder

Parents of Missing Emmanuel Haro Arrested on Murder Charges

DNA Evidence Shows Travis Decker is Sole Suspect in Daughters' Murders

Mother and Stepfather Indicted in Death of 10-Year-Old Jayden Spicer

This May Be the Last Video You Ever See of Lori Daybell

Father In Hot Car Death Case Wants A New Plea Deal

