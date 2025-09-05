Mother and stepfather plead not guilty in death of Jayden Spicer

Posted at 11:36 AM, September 5, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

JACKSON, Ky. (Court TV/Scripps News Lexington) — Attorneys for the Kentucky mother and stepfather charged in the death of Jayden Spicer entered not guilty pleas and waived a formal reading of charges at their arraignment Friday.

Felicia Gross (L) and Joshua Gross (R) appear in court via video

Felicia Gross (L) and Joshua Gross (R) appear in court via video for their arraignment Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Court TV)

Felicia Gross was previously indicted on a charge of murder in the death of her 10-year-old son, as well as falsely reporting an incident, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Spicer’s stepfather, Joshua Gross, has been indicted for complicity to murder, complicity to falsely reporting an incident, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of complicity to tampering with a witness.

A citation alleges that Felicia confessed to giving her son sleeping medication; she allegedly told police that she believed Jayden had a “medical emergency” causing his death.

Days after the child was reported missing, police say Felicia led them to where she had buried her son in a plastic tote. Investigators say Felicia also coached the victim’s younger siblings about what to say in police interviews.

The couple is scheduled to return to court Nov. 7.

Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

