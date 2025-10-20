Stepfather Charged in Jayden Spicer's Murder Asks For Lower Bond

Joshua Gross filed documents asking that his bond, currently set at $1 million, be lowered to something more affordable. Gross is facing several charges, including complicity to murder, in the death of his stepson, Jayden Spicer. (10/20/25) MORE

Parents Charged After Infant Reported Missing Found in Trash Bag

How did Jake Haro Get Away With This Again? | 'From the Bench'

Jury Won't Hear About Pornography Searches In Christopher Scholtes' Trial

What Happens to Rebecca Haro After Husband's Guilty Plea?

Baby Emmanuel Haro's Father Jake Haro Pleads Guilty to Murder

Where is Adam Montgomery?

Texas Mom Allegedly Shot Her 4 Children In Her Car, Killing 2

Baby in the River Murder: Jury Recommends Sentence for Brandon Isabelle

Rebuttal: 'He just walks away as Kennedy Goes Into That Dark, Cold Void'

Baby in the River Murder Trial: Brandon Isabelle's Defense Present Closings

Amish Mom Ruth Miller's Bond Hearing: Judge Makes Decision

