Stepdad charged in Jayden Spicer’s murder asks for lowered bond

Posted at 1:30 PM, October 18, 2025
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — A motion has been filed in Breathitt County to reduce the bond of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer’s stepfather, Joshua Gross.

Felicia Gross (L) and Joshua Gross (R) appear in court via video for their arraignment Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Court TV)

Gross is facing multiple charges, including complicity to murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with Spicer’s death.

According to court documents, Gross’s bond is currently set at $1 million cash, an “amount that he could never hope to post.”

His attorney argues that, because of his strong connections to the Breathitt County community and this being his first felony charge, his bond should be lowered. A judge will hear the motion on October 24.

Spicer was reported missing by his mother, Felicia, on August 5. His body was discovered a week later, buried underground in a plastic tote. Felicia Gross admitted to authorities that she had provided Spicer with sleeping medication and believed he died from a “medical emergency.”

Felicia Gross has been indicted for murder, as well as falsely reporting an incident, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Both entered not guilty pleas on September 5 and are set to appear in court on November 7 for a pre-trial hearing.

This story was originally written by Rosemary Kelley for Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.

