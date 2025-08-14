Mother pleads not guilty in death of Jayden Spicer

Posted at 10:31 AM, August 14, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Lexington Scripps News Lexington

JACKSON, Ky. (Court TV/Scripps News Lexington) — A Kentucky mother charged in the death of her once missing son pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday.

Felicia Gross is charged with second-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and falsely reporting an incident after authorities located Jayden Spicer’s remains days after he was reported missing.

felicia gross and jayden spicer

(L) Felicia Gross (Kentucky River Regional Jail via Scripps News Lexington), (R) Jayden Spicer (Kentucky State Police)

On Thursday, a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and appointed Gross a public defender.

A citation provided additional information on the death of 10-year-old Spicer, revealing that Gross confessed on August 12 to providing her son with sleeping medication, and she believed that he had died from a “medical emergency” before officials found his body buried.

Further, the citation reported that Gross added that she had taken Spicer’s body to a wooded area on Canoe Road near Joe Little Fork Road. Authorities then searched the area where they found Spicer’s body buried underground in a plastic tote, according to the citation. Police reported that Gross also admitted to “coaching” Spicer’s younger siblings about what to say before a police interview.

Court records reviewed by Scripps News Lexington indicate Gross has a history with Child Protective Services. She pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a minor and served a year in jail.

Scripps News Lexington requested copies from the Breathitt County District Court, but was told the records are confidential because a minor is involved. It is unclear if the 2015 case involved Spicer.

Other online court records dating back to 2013 and 2019 indicate Gross’s mother, Shirley Johnson, had petitioned for child support from Gross. Again, it is unclear if the case involved Spicer.

She is currently housed at the Kentucky River Regional Jail. Gross is scheduled to be back in court on August 18 for a preliminary hearing.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Nicholas Kassotis appears in court during his murder trial
felicia gross mugshot