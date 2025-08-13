Mother charged after body of missing Kentucky boy found buried

JACKSON, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — Kentucky State Police have identified the body discovered in Breathitt County as 10-year-old Jayden Spicer, charging his mother with manslaughter in connection with his death.

Felicia Gross, 33, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and falsely reporting an incident after authorities located her son’s remains on Tuesday.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart, a new tip led officers to a wooded area off of Canoe Road, where they discovered Spicer’s body buried at 3 p.m.

Gross is currently being held in Kentucky River Regional Jail. Records show she previously served one year in jail for endangering the welfare of a minor.

Gross previously told authorities that she last saw Spicer sometime last Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Police and rescue teams had been searching the area of Spicer’s home off Panbowl Branch Road in Jackson since he was reported missing.

Trooper Gayheart expressed gratitude to the public and those who participated in the search efforts for Spicer, including people who shared social media posts about the missing child.

Parts of this story were reported by Scripps News Lexington and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.